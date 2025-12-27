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Everyone hears us, everything we say is true, but no one will ever believe us until it’s too late
He lets this sound from a big stage: russians are killing civilians and it is wrong, and it is inappropriate to be connected to it in any way other than…
Jul 8
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Kateryna Babkina
17
3
March 2026
A cherry tree sounds like a drone
I talked about this to my GP. They recommended breathing. I started having nightmares – I constantly dreamed of russian soldiers following me and trying…
Mar 25
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Kateryna Babkina
11
1
December 2025
Writing, actually
Why do you need other people to focus on doing what you like? Why would you need scheduled meetings and rules to discuss something you’re interested in?
Dec 27, 2025
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Kateryna Babkina
11
2
October 2025
CAPPY AND THE WHALE: a heartwarming play with projections and paper puppetry by Ukrainian artists
The Well Walk Theatre, October 18, Saturday, 15:00 and October 19, Sunday, 11:00 and 15:00
Oct 13, 2025
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Kateryna Babkina
8
1
3
We All Saw It. And Nothing Happened
Instead of feeling obliged to think about what it means to look at war crimes documented in real time, one should feel fucking obliged to act.
Oct 8, 2025
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Kateryna Babkina
28
1
7
August 2025
Drifting Further and Further from the Familiar Shore
The time when survival meant keeping dangers in mind above all else, to warn and to teach others how to avoid them, has long passed. Now, to adapt, to…
Aug 18, 2025
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Kateryna Babkina
4
2
July 2025
“You are just being emotional,” they said.
Let alone professional, objective, or unbiased, a person who doesn’t get emotional while dealing with this war cannot be considered a human being.
Jul 10, 2025
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Kateryna Babkina
18
3
June 2025
Father’s Day is Father’s Day
She thought her concert was a great success, while it was rather a painful reminder of what he, and she, and even I are losing to this war.
Jun 16, 2025
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Kateryna Babkina
5
May 2025
I didn’t even know that was an option.
Spoken so directly, it’s way more frightening – even though I didn’t come on a tiny boat, but by plane, with all the relevant documents. But uh oh …
May 25, 2025
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Kateryna Babkina
17
1
Victory Day and the Darkness
It doesn’t justify anything, but it explains a lot. He never really had a chance to learn anything real. His understanding of the world was close to…
May 9, 2025
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Kateryna Babkina
21
5
April 2025
Balloons strictly forbidden
We say: there’s no place for childhood at war. Instead, we should be saying: there’s no place for war in childhood.
Apr 27, 2025
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Kateryna Babkina
13
5
Totally new nightmares
Instead of solfeggio class, I’m rushing to find a bomb shelter while the air raid alarm sounds louder, but there’s no shelter, there’s no door, no knob…
Apr 13, 2025
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Kateryna Babkina
16
5
© 2026 Kateryna Babkina
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