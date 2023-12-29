One of many?
While the Western world celebrates, Ukraine keeps holding back the exterminatory attempts of russia at the cost of a lot of lives. Just in case you happen to forget, war does not do Christmas break.
I’m struggling to find the words to describe the missile and drone attack on Ukraine, that russia launched yesterday, hitting schools, parks, a hospital and other civilian infrastructure and a lot of homes (homes of my friends, too). To me, the most horrible, most frightening thing I can say about this attack is that it is one of many.
One of many attack…