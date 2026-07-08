I hate how everything is now related to them for me. Or has it always been? Is it true postcolonial trauma, that simple?

Anyway, I went to see Oresteia at The Bridge Theatre the other day. Simon Stone’s adaptation was of interest to me. I’d seen his Phaedra in 2023, and that was fascinating, even though in the end they blamed everything – colonialism and postcolonial problems, a man’s (in fact, men’s) inability to make decisions and face responsibility for those decisions, and even political issues in Morocco and the Home Office’s actions in the UK – on a woman who simply allowed herself to live, do things, have opinions, achieve something, and have desires. But that was something to think about and to talk about.

At The Bridge Theatre I immediately recognised the rotating cube – the glass-walled house that was to accommodate the family saga. Not the same one as in Phaedra, of course; at least the furniture was different. As in Phaedra, the family is getting together for a party: several generations, rich, educated, good-looking. We see what is going on in the living room and kitchen, two bedrooms, one bathroom, and outside, in what could be a garden.

When the first ten, or maybe fifteen minutes pass, Simon Stone pleases me enormously – he lets this sound from a big stage: russians are killing civilians and it is wrong, and it is inappropriate to be connected to it in any way other than trying to stop it. Boom!

Normally, when I say something like that, I’m considered emotional and radical, but hey, normalisation takes time. It starts with allowing these things to be said from the stage, on TV, to be seen in print. They are talking about Aleppo rather than Ukraine, but you’ve got to start somewhere. There are four more hours of the play (it really does last that long and doesn’t get boring), but I’m already happy.

But as I walk home, it bugs me that, one way or another, bloody Tolstoy was still mentioned in the play, and that I had to think of russians again instead of thinking about the play, or about how sexy the dragon boy Tom Glynn-Carney was playing Orestes (Augie, if that matters).

And then I think of Cassandra. Not of her personally, though she is an important part of the original Oresteia, if you think about it carefully. But I think of Lesya Ukrainka’s dramatic poem Cassandra. It’s a great text on truth, power, expectations, and populism, and it exists and has been published in English, translated by award-winning translator Nina Murray.

All of a sudden I feel upset that Simon Stone hasn’t read the dramatic poem. It could have opened up broader perspectives on what he was working with.

Lesya Ukrainka’s Cassandra is about truths that do exist but do not help. On the train back home I think that everyone knows russia is killing civilians, but nothing happens. It’s, as they say here, a truth universally acknowledged; you don’t really need a prophetess to open your eyes to it, yet it keeps going on.

I also think that I don’t know what I can do to make people read Lesya Ukrainka instead of, say, Tolstoy. Even though it’s kind of obvious that great russian literature and culture is a myth: overpromoted, overrepresented, and supported by enormous amounts of money taken – well, from my family, among others, sometimes at the cost of their lives, over centuries.

I come home inspired, though a bit upset, too. But the play was good. I almost make it this time, to enjoy life. But then I see what’s coming from Simon Stone next, and he’s doing fucking Chekhov.

I feel like I am, or rather we are – together with all Ukrainian writers and philosophers, and politicians, and combatants, and whoever else – we are Cassandra. Everyone hears us, everything we say is true, but no one will ever believe us until it’s too late.